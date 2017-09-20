Jessica Simpson's Daughter Is a Total Kindergarten Fashionista

Little Maxwell Drew is turning into mom Jessica Simpson's mini-me ... and quite the fashionista.

The 5-year-old blonde cutie continued to prove she's already a pro at posing as she showed off her outfit for her kindergarten picture day, throwing her hip to the side and her hand in the pocket of her navy blazer as she flashed a smile for the camera in front of her home.

The tyke rocked the blazer over her red and navy school uniform dress, which was paired with high sheer socks and matching flats.

Not to be forgotten, her strands were also picture-ready and styled in soft curls. Following their adorable mini photo shoot, Simpson couldn't help but share the photo with fans, captioning the snap on Instagram, "Picture Day #MAXIDREW#6amCurls."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZO_3j4ADWI/ Picture Day #MAXIDREW #6amCurls😴 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Maxwell, who just started kindergarten, flashed a smiley pose again on her first day heading to school. "KINDERGARTEN #MAXIDREW," the fashion mogul captioned the photo, along with a crying emoji, as she shared on Instagram. That go-round, Maxwell propped her hand on her hip and showed off her black leather backpack.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYeCBHugRTZ/?taken-by=jessicasimpson KINDERGARTEN 📚😢 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

This kid is a model in the making.