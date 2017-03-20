Jessica Simpson Slips Back into Her Daisy Dukes for Spring

Jessica Simpson isn't done with her Daisy Dukes just yet.

Now that temps are rising in Southern California, the fashion mogul is back to her old habits, returning to her trusted short shorts just in time for spring. In a photo her friend Odette Annable shared on Instagram Sunday, Simpson can be seen rocking a pair of frayed Daisy Dukes paired with a colorful bikini top tucked under a crochet cover-up.

She swept her hair up into a high ponytail and pouted her lips, as she shielded her eyes from the sun in round, oversized shades. And because it's rare to find the songstress in flats...she completed her look with a sky-high pair of platform heels.

☀️👙👭 A post shared by @odetteannable on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Annable and Simpson appeared to be having a girls' day out filled with fun in the sun. The Pure Genius star, who stood by the mom of two's side in the shot, flashed a smile in an off-white dress that covered her printed bikini, which she paired with an off-white fedora and shades.

This is just the latest time Simpson has proven she still has a thing for her beloved Daisy Dukes (and given us a serious case of fitspo). Earlier in the month, she shared a snap of herself rocking a pair with a gray sweater and embellished stilettos, and she also couldn't resist showing off her toned legs in a distressed pair when she struck a sultry pose for her spring 2017 Jessica Simpson Collection.

#LookBackAtIt @jessicasimpsonstyle #BTS #Spring17 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Now that spring has officially arrived, something tells us we're going to see a lot more of Simpson's gorgeous gams in the coming months.