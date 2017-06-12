Jessica Chastain's White Wedding Dress Is Pure Elegance

When Jessica Chastain tied the knot this weekend with partner Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, she did it in style. While she certainly invited a lot of A-list guests to the ceremony, her bridal look (rightfully) stole the show—partially because it was so elegantly simple.

Her wedding dress was a strapless sweetheart neckline gown with a tight bodice, intricate detailing, and a long train. She slicked her hair back into a tight bun and wore a long white veil.

In the grand tradition of celebrity wedding gowns, Chastain's veers on the understated side, but it still stands out as graceful and chic.

Leave it to Chastain to user her wedding gown to show once and for all that simplicity .