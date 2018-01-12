Jessica Chastain Will Host SNL for the First Time This Month

Lara Walsh
Jan 12, 2018 @ 9:30 am

Jessica Chastain is preparing to debut her funny girl chops on the comedy circuit later this month.

On Thursday, NBC took to Twitter to reveal that the Molly’s Game actress would make her Saturday Night Live hosting premiere as early as Jan. 20.

The next week, Chastain’s performance will be followed up by SNL veteran Will Ferrell, while newcomer Sam Rockwell will have a chance to bring on the laughs during his slot this weekend.

The network also revealed that the stars will be accompanied by musical acts, including "Bad at Love" hitmaker Halsey, Aussie pop star Troye Sivan, and country crooner Chris Stapleton throughout the remaining weeks in January.

While the flame-haired star is largely known for her work in dramas and thrillers, we’re looking forward to seeing her more lighthearted side. 

We all know about the Eddie Murphys, Amy Poehlers, and Will Ferrells of the SNL world. But some other superstars also graced the Studio 8H stage. Here aer five stars who you may not have known were cast members on Saturday Night Live. [SOUND] Coinage. Life, well spent. [MUSIC] Presented by Geico. Damon Wayans was fired in his first season after going rogue on air during a sketch. He has since gone on to a successful career in standup, movies and TV, including classic '90s sketch show In Living Color. Sarah Silverman is now one of the best known stand up comedians in America. But at the tender age of twenty-two she appeared in one season of Thirty Rockefeller Center. Though she didn't last long she has certainly landed on her feet. Ben Stiller left in the middle of his first season after being told he wouldn't be able to make videos on the show. Given his rise to stardom and SNL's increased reliance on digital shorts He may have been onto something. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is known for her iconic TV characters and award show prowess. But before all that she was a regular on SNL. During Loren Michaels brief time away from the show, she made her mark with three years of hilarious characters. Robert Downey Jr. is currently one of the highest paid movie stars on the planet. At the beginning of his long and tumultuous career, he was a one year wonder alongside Damon Wayans, Anthony Michael Hall, and Joan Cusack in the 85 to 86 season. Though always considered a talent to watch, few could imagine the marvelous success that awaited. Clearly a forgettable run at Saturday Night Live is by no means a career ender. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life well spent. Presented by Geico.

