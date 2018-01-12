Jessica Chastain Will Host SNL for the First Time This Month

Jessica Chastain is preparing to debut her funny girl chops on the comedy circuit later this month.

On Thursday, NBC took to Twitter to reveal that the Molly’s Game actress would make her Saturday Night Live hosting premiere as early as Jan. 20.

The next week, Chastain’s performance will be followed up by SNL veteran Will Ferrell, while newcomer Sam Rockwell will have a chance to bring on the laughs during his slot this weekend.

Kicking off 2018 with three straight shows, starting this weekend with Sam Rockwell and @halsey! #SNL pic.twitter.com/13qw1sHT5T — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2018

The network also revealed that the stars will be accompanied by musical acts, including "Bad at Love" hitmaker Halsey, Aussie pop star Troye Sivan, and country crooner Chris Stapleton throughout the remaining weeks in January.

While the flame-haired star is largely known for her work in dramas and thrillers, we’re looking forward to seeing her more lighthearted side.