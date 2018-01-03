Jessica Chastain Takes the Plunge in Black Lace Gown at the Palm Springs Film Festival

Despite the freezing temperatures plaguing the country, Jessica Chastain brought the heat to the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday.

As she was honored with the Chairman’s Award, the flame-haired beauty took her style cues from a by-gone era, revealing a sexy hint of film noir for the occasion. Looking every inch the leading lady, Chastain took the plunge in a black halter-style couture gown that teased some skin with delicate lace and a daring high-slit.

The two-time Oscar nominee topped off her elegant ensemble with a swipe of red lipstick and sparkling drop earrings that peaked out from her bombshell waves. Chastain was also joined on the red carpet by fellow style stars, many of whom eschewed black for a more colorful palette.

VIDEO: Jessica Chastain On Why She Doesn't Make New Year's Resolutions

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot—who collected the Rising Star Award at the gala—looked like a ray of sunshine in a canary yellow number with plenty of cut-outs, while Salma Hayek opted for an eye-catching Gucci gown in emerald green.

Scroll through to see our favorite looks from the evening.