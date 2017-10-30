Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba Didn't Rehearse for Their Roles in This Oscar-Worthy Film

When it comes to the acting game, few movie stars dominate like Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba. In fact, the Academy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee, respectively, are so good that they can garner Oscar buzz around a film, without a single rehearsal beforehand.

At the SCAD Film Festival over the weekend, Aaron Sorkin, director of the upcoming drama Molly's Game, revealed that Chastain and Elba had no time to rehearse for the movie due to budget and time constraints. "We shot the movie in 49 days: Monday through Fridays," he stated. "When the movie really needed 60. So you have to get creative, you don't have as much rehearsal as you'd like. And, with the scenes between Jessica and Idris in those offices—which are seven, eight, nine page scenes with dense language—the most important element there is rehearsal."

But the movie's tight timing simply didn't allow for prep work. "We had zero days of rehearsal for those scenes," Sorkin confessed. "So I started virtual rehearsals about six days before we started: Skype, email, phone calls. They were ready to do it."

Talk about superhuman acting skills! You can see the duo's flawless performances in Molly's Game when it hits theaters on Christmas Day. Trust us: you won't want to miss it.