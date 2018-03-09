Why Jessica Chastain Gave $2,000 to a Woman Who Criticized Her Feminist Instagram Post   

This brings new meaning to the phrase kill them with kindness.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Jessica Chastain posted a shot of herself wearing a white t-shirt that read “We Should All Be Feminists.” She captioned it, "FEMINISM: the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes #happyinternationalwomensday.”

Since there will always be critics no matter the nature of a post, it was only a matter of time before someone chimed with their not so positive perspective on it. Karin Hallsten Schulz was one of those critics, writing in the comments, “Yes, feminist that believe in God and stand up for The Unborn. I would be for that kind of feminist,” according to Bustle.

Rather than skip over the comment, Chastain took a peek at Schulz’s Instagram handle, which has a link for her GoFundMe page. Schulz and her husband have been trying to start a family since they tied the knot in 2015, and she’s raising money for fertility treatments on the site.

“My hormone levels and egg quality aren't the best, due to my age,” Schutz wrote. “We found out that we would need help to become pregnant. It was very disheartening to hear these results.” She continued, “The idea of having us to go into debt to become pregnant made me so, so sad. It is hard to know your body doesn't do what it is supposed to do. But even through it all, we remember that God is faithful and true, and He has great plans for us. He knows the desires of our hearts to become parents.”

Schulz and her husband have a $5,000 goal, and Chastain donated $2,000 to help them achieve it.

After she did, Chastain responded to Schulz’s comment on the ‘gram, writing, "Yes you can decide what is right for you. I am pro-choice and I believe that everyone has the right to make their own decision. I read about your journey to become a mother and it broke my heart. I hope that your dream will come true in 2018! Much love to you”.

Schulz was quick to thank the actress for her sweet and generous gesture. "Dear Jessica. Thank you for your words, for your encouragement and loving wishes I too am a feminist!! It is ok if we don't see eye to eye on everything. We do agree on more than we disagree!! You are my sister, and together wonderful change and more awesome things will happen in this beautiful world we live in. Love Always Karin."