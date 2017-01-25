You'll Want to Copy Jessica Biel's Working Mom Style, Stat

Jessica Biel knows the importance of transitional work wear. One minute, she's checking in on her kid-friendly restaurant, Au Fudge, and then next she's on the go with her 1-year-old tot. Luckily, her mom-friendly style does just that.

Biel stepped out on Tuesday in L.A. in a nautical striped coat over a pair of slouchy slacks that allow this working mom to hustle. She paired the sleek ensemble with a basic tee, comfortable Louise et Cie loafers, and a top-handle satchel that add a feminine vibe to the practical look.

As for that radiant glow, it might have something to do with her husband's first-ever Oscar nomination. Justin Timberlake received a nod for Best Song for "Can't Stop The Feeling," and he told Deadline that his wife was the one to break the news.

"I was recovering from a late night at the studio so when I woke up there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife broke the news to me which was even sweeter," he said. "We were just giddy this morning, and I'm still like in a tornado."

Smart, stylish, and successful? This couple has it all.