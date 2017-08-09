Jessica Biel Reveals Whether She Was Team *NYSNC or Backstreet Boys in the '90s

2017 hasn't been the year for celebrity couples, but Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake will make you believe that love can exist in Hollywood. To promote her new TV show, The Sinner on USA, Biel participated in her first-ever Reddit AMA, where she revealed that she was the only girl without a crush on her husband in the '00s.

"I was such a theater nerd at that time that I literally wasn't listening to either of those groups," she wrote when asked whether she was team Backstreet Boys or team *NYSNC. "I was listening to soundtracks, like Rent and old 50's/60's music. I can be a little off on my timing. But if I had been cool, DUH, NSYNC all the way, baby!"

The questions about Timberlake didn't end there. One fan asked if she ever gets jealous of her husband and Jimmy's bromance. "Oh no, I'm not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do... Oh no and I'm not jealous that every time Justin can go on the show he does... oh no, I'm not jealous that they ride tandem bikes together. Oh no, I'm not jealous that they sing and rap together. Oh I'm not jealous they they go to camp together. OH NO, I'M NOT JEALOUS AT ALL!!!," she jokingly replied.

So, short answer she is jealous, but honestly we totally get it, especially after watching the links she included in her reply. Justin and Jimmy are having way too much without her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm8rdbBEP-/?hl=en&taken-by=justintimberlake Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Biel also answered questions about her adorable son 2-year-old Silas and how she decided she wanted kids. "Honestly, I didn't grow up dreaming about having kids and having a family. I was so focused on my career and so focused on my selfish existence, haha, but I think meeting my husband inspired me," cue the awws. "One day I just woke up and knew it's what I wanted to do and it's been the hardest, greatest thing ever and I wouldn't give it up for the world."

While parenting has is tough, from the sound of their typical Saturday, the couple definitely makes time for some alone time—well, at least after playtime and an afternoon nap. "A typical Saturday... up early, breakfast at home... maybe head to a park and play. Everybody naps at nap time. Maybe a play date in the afternoon. Then mommy and daddy go out on a hot date. :)." Love is alive, folks.

