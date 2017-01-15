Inside Jessica Biel's Kid-Friendly Just Add Magic Party

There’s no better time than now to whip up a little magic.

Parents and kids alike flocked to Jessica Biel’s West Hollywood hotspot Au Fudge for just that Saturday, enjoying an epic playdate filled with cooking classes and more for Amazon’s Just Add Magic season two premiere.

To commemorate the second season of the show, which centers on a magic cookbook, kids dressed up like mini chefs in tall white hats, sat down and went to work. “It’s magic time,” a host announced before they created three special treats—Pick-a-date Dates, Last Ditch Layer Cake, and Miso-Persons Soup under the direction of a chef.

As children of all ages showed off their skills in the kitchen, parents and other guests munched on a spread of show-themed bites, e.g. “Healing” french fries, and BFF Flatbread, to name a few.

“It’s so exciting!,” Just Add Magic star Abby Donnelly—who couldn’t get enough of the grilled cheese strips—told InStyle. “Everything is so cute here, and there’s endless fun.”

Todd Williamson/Getty

Like Donnelly, the other stars of the show, Olivia Sanabia and Aubrey Miller, were all smiles during the event. “We worked so hard for this show, so seeing it all come together is really magical,” Miller told us.

After the trio sat down and decorated mini cakes with pastel-hued pearls, sprinkles, and chocolate morsels, Biel served up business-casual style goals as she sashayed into the restaurant in an off-white Lavish Alice blouse, green Self Portrait skirt, Jimmy Choo snakeskin- print heels, and a matching Thalia Blanc clutch.

Todd Williamson/Getty

“What we do here really well, and what we try to do, is create this sense of youth and wonderment and magic and sparkly pixie dust, and unicorns and clouds,” Biel told InStyle of Au Fudge. “We want you to come in here and forget about life for a minute and forget about what you read in the news today.”

“Just come and enjoy some time with your family or your friends, or your whomever,” she continued. “Play and be a kid again, and have fun with your kids...or just come have a drink at the bar...we just want you to be transported.”

And it looks like Biel’s first restaurant (which offers the aforementioned full bar for adults) is only the beginning. The Book of Love star hinted that more Au Fudge locations are on the way.

“We would like to see this all over the country because it’s great here in this city, but every city needs something like this,” she said. “Every family needs something like this. We’re all craving a place where we can be comfortable with our families, eat well and safely, and not make going out a painful experience.”

Sounds like magic to us.