Jessica Biel Is Talking About Her and Justin Timberlake's Sex Life for an Important Reason

In addition to being an actress, entrepreneur, mom, and wife to one of the music industry’s most prolific performers, Jessica Biel is making a name for herself as a sexual health educator.

No, the 35-year-old isn’t visiting middle school classrooms and demonstrating how to roll a condom onto a banana—the work she’s doing is for sexually active adults. She’s partnered with WomanCare Global to create a series of videos that aim to highlight sexual health in a light-hearted way.

On Tuesday, Biel put her knowledge into action at the 2018 Makers Conference in Los Angeles, where she participated in an enlightening panel discussion alongside Evofem Biosciences CEO and Executive Director Saundra Pelletier.

Discussing her personal experiences, Biel explained how she’s applied WCG’s lessons to her own sex life with husband Justin Timberlake.

“I feel more confident to just tell the truth,” she revealed during the panel discussion. “I feel confident to say ‘You know what? I’m not feeling it,’ or ‘This doesn’t feel good,’ or ‘I like this,’ and I think that takes a long time.”

Discussing the program’s directive, the Sinner star explained, “We’d like to help you feel better internally. When women are empowered, we feel confident, and we understand ourselves, we feel like we have control over our bodies and our lives—it permeates the community, it permeates the country, the world, economically it changes things … That’s a fact.”