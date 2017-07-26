Jessica Biel Adorably Compares Her Son Silas to Justin Timberlake

It sounds like Justin Timberlake has found his mirror image when it comes to his adorable mini-me, Silas.

Confirming that the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree, Jessica Biel revealed that the couple's baby boy already emulates his crooner father at only 2-years-old.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday evening, she dished on the heart melting ways the inseparable duo twins on a daily basis. "He's a mini Justin, it's his style," she confessed.

"He's got, like, a daddy swagger," she added, revealing that the "SexyBack" singer helps the young tot when it comes to the style department—he even does all of the clothes shopping for the little guy.

This isn't the first time the mom of one has given us a serious case of the feels when opening up about the pair's too-cute similarities. Last year, The Sinner star told People that the daddy-son duo also have a favorite TV station in common.

"They're like the same person," she explained. "They like to sit and watch golf together. The only TV that Silas is allowed to watch is the Golf Channel, which is really funny."

Like father, like son!