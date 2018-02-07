Jessica Biel Proves This Hair Color Trend Isn't Going Anywhere

For the record, brunettes have just as much fun, and the proof is in the chocolate brown hair color that Jessica Biel has stuck with for quite sometime.

Even when you're completely content with your brown shade, you still get the urge to switch things up every once and a while. Whether the need change comes from the beginning of a new season, a promotion at work, or finally blocking your ex on social media.

RELATED: You've Never Seen Jessica Biel's Hair Like This Before!

For Biel, that usually means adding soft, piece-y bangs to her cut or warm ombré highlights. But not even Biel can resist trying one of the hair color trends you've been debating trying after seeing them all over the red carpet and Instagram.

The actress made a visit to celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham for a bronde shade. One of the biggest hair color trends last year, the shade is in-between blonde and brunette. Honey highlights are added allover to give brunette hair a sun-kissed effect. While it's the status quo to go darker during the winter, this color technique can actually warm up your complexion because it adds brightness to the eyes and dimension to your color.

Biel's longtime stylist Adir Abegel debuted the star's look with a post on Instagram. Along with her new bronde hair color, Abegel also freshened up her cut with a trim and long, shaggy layers for added movement and texture. The pro styled her hair in loose beachy waves, which helped highlight Biel's color change.

VIDEO: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Cutest Couple Moments

Even better: Bronde hair is a low-maintenance switch. Since you don't get the same regrowth like you do with traditional highlights, you can get away with making less trips to the salon. No wonder we saw the color everywhere last year.