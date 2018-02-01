Jessica Biel's Birthday Post for Justin Timberlake Will Make You Believe in Soulmates 

If there ever was a couple that embodied the phrase couple goals, it would be Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Not only do they make for one incredibly good looking pair, but they're clearly head-over-heels in love.

With Timberlake's birthday today, Biel's affection for her husband of five years was more apparent than ever. She took to Instagram to share the sweetest photo and message for Timberlake. Be prepared to swoon.

"A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you," Biel wrote alongside a photo that shows Timberlake embracing Biel while they look into each others eyes and laugh.

"Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII."

Best birthday tribute ever? It's definitely up there.