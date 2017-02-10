The Camden Sisters Reunite for a 7th Heaven Reunion

It's been 10 years since 7th Heaven aired its final episode, but Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, and Mackenzie Rosman, who played the three Camden sisters on the beloved family show, are still as close as ever.

Mitchell took to her personal blog and Instagram on Wednesday, posting a picture of a 7th Heaven sisters reunion, appropriately captioned with "#wcw" ("woman crush Wednesday").

"I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters [to] me! They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!" she wrote on her blog, Growing Up Hollywood. "Though we don’t see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn’t be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!"

Our hearts are full just reading this post!

Biel and Mitchell previously reunited at Biel's restaurant opening, Au Fudge, in West Hollywood, last year. We're glad to see the women keeping up their friendship over the years.