Jessica Alba Welcomes Third Child with Cash Warren

Congratulations are in order! Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child together on December 31st, 2017, and Alba took to the 'gram New Year's Day to share the good news.

The famous mom, actress, and entrepreneur gave birth to a baby boy named Hayes Alba Warren—the first son for Warren and Alba, who are parents to daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

Alba, 36, announced her pregnancy back in July with a little help from the fam:

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Since making the sweet announcement, Alba has established herself as the queen of maternity style, stepping out in the prettiest baby-friendly pieces out there.

She also found a way to incorporate her bump into an ultra-clever Halloween costume:

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

The Honey star and her producer hubby met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. They married in May of 2008, just a month before Alba gave birth to their first child.

Congratulations to the woman who truly does it all—and thanks for the first peek at the Warren-Albas' new addition!