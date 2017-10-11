Jessica Alba Shares a Symbolically Sweet Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump

With her road to motherhood well under way, pregnant Jessica Alba is counting down the weeks until she can finally welcome her third baby.

On Tuesday, the Honest Company entrepreneur proved that while she's already a mom to daughter Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, pregnancy never loses its charm, as she took to social media to gift fans a glimpse of her baby bump in the second trimester.

"Belly is getting BIGGER - Hi Cash's foot," Alba captioned the Instagram story post, which shows the expectant star enjoying a sweet moment with her hubby and bare burgeoning belly in a pair of light gray sweats.

Jessica Alba / Instagram

The most heart-melting part of the shot? While the actress's young brood were not physically present, they still took part in the sweet family moment. In the mirror selfie, photos of her two daughters with their dad can be seen perched on the countertop.

How sweet!