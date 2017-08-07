Jessica Alba's Dog Bowie Dies a Week After Her Pug Sid Passes Away

by: Alexandra Whittaker
August 7, 2017 @ 11:45 AM

Sad news: Jessica Alba's beloved dog Bowie passed away over the weekend. Her death came just a week and a half after Alba's pug Sid died at age 16.

Alba announced Bowie's death in an Instagram post early Monday morning with a mix of photos of herself and her family with their beloved dog.

"Came home to a dog-less home—our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. :pensive: it's been a rough two weeks," Alba wrote on Instagram.

"Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. :broken_heart: Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug," she continued. "RIP Bowie." Click through Alba's Instagram tribute here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXe5UiLhjms/?hl=en&taken-by=jessicaalba

Gwyneth Paltrow commented on the post: "No! This is so sad. Sending you all love," she wrote. Aaron Paul also offered his condolences: "Lots of love."

RELATED: Jessica Alba is Pregnant With Baby Number Three

Losing one pet is heartbreaking enough, but two is even more difficult. Our thoughts are with Alba and her family during this tough time.

