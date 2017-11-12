Pregnant Jessica Alba Glows in Black Lace Gown at the Baby2Baby Gala

To the outside Jessica Alba might seem like one of the most glamorous pregnant women around, but that's not usually the case for the star. The exception? Last night's sixth annual Baby2Baby Gala, where the mom-to-be walked the red carpet in a fabulous black lace Brock Collection gown.

"I like that I actually feel glamorous," Alba told InStyle and other reporters at last night's event held at 3Labs in Culver City, CA. "I don’t feel glamorous at all when I’m pregnant, so it’s nice to kind of dress up and feel beautiful."

"I usually feel sort of like Humpty Dumpty," she continued. "[Rebecca Minkoff] was saying like a walrus, how you would imagine a walrus. You just kind of feel like you’re slothing around and hormonal, and nothing fits the same. In this dress I actually feel kind of pretty and yes very glamorous."

We definitely agree! Alba looked absolutely stunning in the black gown, which highlighted her growing baby bump. The star documented how she got glam for the awards on InStyle's Instagram stories.

Alba wasn't the only star to bring their A-game to the red carpet for the gala, which raises money Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that helps provide basic necessities like diapers and clothing to low-income children. Gwyneth Paltrow, who received the "Giving Tree Award" for her commitment to helping children in need around the world, stunned in a Tom Ford suit, while Jessica Biel looked incredible in a Giambattista Valli dress that left little to the imagination.

Scroll down to see more of the best looks of the evening from stars like Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldana, and Rachel Bilson. To learn about how you can help this amazing organization visit baby2baby.org.

— With reporting by Brianna Deutsch.