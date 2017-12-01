Jessica Alba Reveals Whether She's Planning for More Kids

Are more kids in the cards for Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren? It sounds like they're done at three. The actress and The Honest Company co-founder, who is pregnant with her third child, revealed that she and Warren don't plan on expanding any further.

“[I’m] done, done, done!” Alba told Extra when asked if she was planning for more children. “Yeah, my friend was like, ‘You are gonna have another,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not.’ … We’re good — three is good.”

Alba has two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, both of whom are very excited to welcome a baby brother. "They are so proud that they get to be big sisters,” she said.

While the girls may be over the moon, their parents are a bit worried about how its's going to change their family. "Cash and I at night are like, ‘What is it going to be like having another kid? What does that mean for our family dynamic?’ We kind of both have butterflies,” she said.

We have a feeling everything will work out perfectly.