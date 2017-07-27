Jessica Alba Says Goodbye to Her "Best Friend" with a Heartfelt Photo Tribute

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
July 27, 2017 @ 4:15 PM

Sad news: Jessica Alba’s beloved pug, Sid, passed away on Thursday morning. The pup's been by the actress’s side for the past 15 years, and even starred alongside her in Honey back in 2003.

Mychal Watts/WireImage

“Our sweet Sid passed this morning :pensive:,” Alba wrote on Thursday alongside a beautiful gallery of photos featuring Alba, her beloved dog, and her youngest daughter Haven.

“She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey. She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for," she continued. "We went through so much together my Sid. RIP :dog::pray_tone3::heart:.” Click through her photos here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXDygSfhB80/?taken-by=jessicaalba

RELATED: Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Plunging Tory Burch Cover-Up

It’s not easy losing a longtime pet who doubles as your best friend, especially when your children have bonded with them. Our thoughts are with you and your family, Jess.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] My fitness routine is very inconsistent. I wish it could be more consistent. I always feel great after a nice good sweat. I like loud music, I like hip hop music, and I like friends. And so anything I can do with all of those things combined is my favorite. But I don't always have time to work out. I've learned to let go of my idea of perfection. I've learned to be okay with not completing things sometimes. And I've learned to sacrifice working out at night to have a nice, healthy glass of wine.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top