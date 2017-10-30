Jessica Alba Found the Perfect Pregnancy Halloween Costume

Jessica Alba isn’t letting her third pregnancy slow her down this Halloween. In fact, she got more into it than ever with a hilarious costume perfect for an expectant mom.

Alba dressed as Ellen Page’s character from the 2007 hit movie Juno, showing off her bump in a red and white striped tee, a miniskirt over a pair of jeans, a camouflage sweatshirt, and lace-up boots. Her friend Kelly Sawyer, the co-president of Baby2Baby, went as Michael Cera’s track-running character Paulie in a USC tee, yellow shorts, high socks, and sweatbands. It’s safe to say that these two nailed it.

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

In fact, the two have a long history of dressing up together on Halloween. From a witch and a broomstick to Axl and Slash, Romy and Michele from Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, and even Edina and Patsy from Absolutely Fabulous, these two consistently nail their “couples costume” every year.

Alba shared a hilarious collage of their past looks on Sunday, writing, “Gonna nap to try to motivate for tonight—I’m so pregnant and tired.”

Pregnant and tired as she was, the star still slayed the Halloween game.