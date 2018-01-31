Jessica Alba Snuggles with Newborn Baby Hayes While Binge Watching Grace and Frankie

Jessica Alba is making life with a newborn look effortless. The new mom of three shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday of her current situation with her new baby (and first boy!) Hayes, and she looks totally gorg, even fresh-faced in bed.

In the pic, Alba lounges in a white tee and minimal (if any) makeup, while Hayes sleeps soundly on her chest wrapped in a blue and white blanket with a pacifier in his mouth. “Tuesdays/all the days w my Hayes #chillin watching [Grace and Frankie],” she wrote. “I’m on Season 4 and I don’t want it to end.”

Alba welcomed her third child with husband Cash Warren on Dec. 31, 2017, and she hasn’t been shy about posting photos of her new little guy. “Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro,” she wrote alongside the first pic, introducing him to the world.

Cousins 💗 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 27, 2018 at 7:27pm PST

Is it too early to say he totally takes after his dad?