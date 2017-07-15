Jessica Alba Dares to Paddleboard in a Dress: See Her in Action

BACKGRID

Jessica Alba must have been really confident she wouldn't fall! Yesterday, the 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur was spotted paddleboarding in Hawaii, and she was wearing a full-on outfit, complete with maxi dress and hat. Definitely not your typical water-sport ensemble, but she made it work!

The Honest Company founder is currently on vacation in Oahu with her husband Cash Warren and two kids, Honor and Haven. Yesterday, Alba enjoyed the sunshine in the tropical paradise as she explored the island via paddleboard. For her solo adventure, Alba wore a flowing white dress featuring multicolored embroidery and fun tassels, as well as a flat-brimmed gray hat and a bathing suit. She must be a pro paddleboarder to know she wouldn't take a tumble!

We can't blame Alba for wanting quality family time, as her two daughters are growing up so fast! In a recent interview with Entrepreneur, the Fantastic Four star shared some of the lessons she hopes to teach her kids, including the importance of trusting your gut.

"I think trust in my gut was something that took me a second to come around to and how important it is," she explained. "You know if you do have good instincts and good intuition and you feel something, usually that feeling is right."

We hope she'll teach us her paddleboarding secrets!