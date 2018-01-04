Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Photo of Her Snuggly Newborn Son Hayes

Jessica Alba is beautifully settling into life as a mom of three!

After welcoming son, Hayes, into the family on New Year's Eve, the 36-year-old actress hasn't been shy about sharing the earliest stages of motherhood with her fans. Most recently, Alba posted a cute Instagram story featuring a sleepy-looking Hayes bundled up in a cozy blue blanket against her chest. "Here's lookin at you kid," the Sin City star captioned the 'gram alongside a winky face emoji.

Jessica Alba/Instagram

Previously, Alba shared a video of a cup of hot coffee with a message revealing she has been up caring for little Hayes "every 2.5 hours round the clock." Ah, that #newbornmomlife.

Alba and her husband, producer Cash Warren, are no strangers to the struggles that follow bringing a new baby home. The couple, who have been married for nearly 10 years, are already proud parents to two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

Congrats again to this adorable family!