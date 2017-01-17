Watch Jessica Alba's Reaction to Meeting a Cop with a Tattoo of Her Face

Jessica Alba recently met a fan who wears his love for her quite literally on his sleeve. The 35-year-old actress and entrepreneur was at a friend's house in Los Angeles when she was introduced to a police officer with her face tattooed on his arm. Luckily, she captured the sweet meeting on video.

"Definitely one of the more surreal moments of my life," she wrote alongside the video on Instagram. "This sweetie pie young officer drove by outside my friend's house and stopped to tell me he had my face tattooed on his arm—of course I HAD to see it! So cool and such a trip."

The video shows Alba pointing to the inked version of herself on the inside of the smiling police officer's upper arm. The tattoo is part of a collection of images of powerful-looking women that cover the entirety of the man's arm.

The look of sheer awe on Alba's face is completely understandable, and her friend behind the camera sums it up all too well when she shrieks "this is awesome!" as she pans between the real-life Alba and the tattoo.

So, can we get this guy a fan of the year award or what?