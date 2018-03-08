Jessica Alba Just Got Her Most Drastic Haircut in Years

For a lot of us, whenever our stylist has suggested a heavily layered haircut, Jennifer Aniston's "The Rachel" shag instantly comes to mind. However, the look doesn't automatically equal retro.

Jessica Alba's new post-pregnancy cut is the latest example of the magical powers of layers, and just how much they can enhance your style. Alba, who's known to share document all of her hair changes on Instagram, uploaded a before-and-after shot of her cut, captioning it, "This happened thx @chadwoodhair for the awesome #haircut- it feels sooo good to shed the pregnancy hair. Whaddaya think?"

Wood complimented Alba's new shorter length with gradual, angled layers starting at the star's chin. He documented the major cut by sharing a time-lapse video of the cut, along with a photo of the final look.

Alba's signature beachy waves are a look she rarely deviates from, but the dimension and movement the placement of the layers add to her length means it'll look great whether or not the mom of three blow-dries or air-dries it.