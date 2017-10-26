Jimmy Fallon Helps Satisfy Jessica Alba's Pregnancy Cravings

Hours after revealing that she was seeing blue, expectant mom Jessica Alba opened up about her feelings towards welcoming her first baby boy.

Though, the mom of two, who shares daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, with husband, Cash Warren, admitted to being "super stoked" about her third pregnancy during Wednesday's appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she also realized that having a boy will be uncharted territory for her and the film producer.

"It's gonna be a whole situation," the entrepreneur said to the late night emcee.

As for whether the expectant star's third bundle of joy will follow in the family tradition of claiming an "H" moniker, the Sin City actress admitted that her husband has other ideas. "[Cash] was like, 'We should name it Dick with a silent 'h,'" she revealed, as the host shot a few ideas her way.

"It's just awful," she continued. "He thinks it's old school. I'm like, 'No, it's not.'"

The Honest Company co-founder also took a moment to get real about her pregnancy cravings—she's partial to Japanese food—and the one food category she won't let herself indulge in. "I actually dream about desserts, but I'm trying not to gain too much weight with this baby, so I just dream about them. I want all the shaved ice with ice cream on the bottom," she divulged.

Fallon turned her dream into a reality, letting her taste-test his soon-to-be-released Ben & Jerrys ice cream collaboration. "Oh, it's really good," the star gushed as she sampled the new flavor. "That's really dangerous. It's like Heaven."

Could Alba have inadvertently found the inspiration for her baby's name?