Pregnant Jessica Alba’s Midi Dress Has the Most Flattering Side Panels

Ever since Jessica Alba announced her third pregnancy, the star has been giving away outfit inspiration left and right—regardless of whether or not you’re expecting too. On Tuesday, the expectant actress and Honest founder stepped out in midtown Manhattan wearing a figure-flattering midi dress that you’ll want to shop even if you’re not pregnant.

Alba showed off her baby bump in a navy Diane von Furstenberg dress with side panels in a lighter shade, creating the illusion of a curvaceous figure ($398; shoptilden.com). The frock is also available (and on sale!) in gray for $159 at Saks.

Gotham/GC Images

Alba went totally monochrome in the look, pairing it with a duster coat, blue Furla cross-body ($298; shopbop.com), and matching platform sandals that crossed around her ankles. She completed her look with a pretty peach lip and voluminous soft curls.

The Honest co-founder was in town for Advertising Week, where she spoke on a panel about building a brand in a mobile-first world.

We’d take style tips and business advice from this savvy star.