Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Looks So Grown Up in Mom's New Photo

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Hi, this is Jessica Alba. You are gonna get a sneak peak into something that no one else has seen before. You're gonna see inside my drawers. [MUSIC] This is my desk. I worked with architects and designers. To create a space that's very collaborative. I wanted a clean, modern feel, but I also love the eclecticness of something old, integrated. You also need function. Function is big. So that's why we all have these little sort of seats, so we can have impromptu meetings, but also storage. All right, let's jump into my drawer. Chocolate is necessary. This is dairy free and gluten free, and it's made in California. And it's super delish. Always need a little chocolate fix. I also have make-up remover wipes, because you never know when you need. You need to just freshen up. Hydrating mist, it makes a long day go by easier. Of course I have a little adult coloring. Although, I don't use it as much as I want to. My kids, sure, have at this thing more than I do. I guess these are like pens that are glittery and awesome, yeah. [SOUND] Some ginger tea because, I don't know. I just love ginger tea, makes me feel good in my soul. Gum, I'm big on gum. Never know when you need a touch-up, so I always have concealer and some blush. Pop the cheek. My kids have filthy hands and they like to put their filthy hands everywhere. So whenever they come by I always have some hand sanitizer to squirt those filthy little fingers of theirs. Wipes, I mean you really can not have enough wipes ten count wipes in your life. So my dad gave me this. I don't know what he's trying to tell me. That I need a journal to talk about it. I guess this is like therapy, sort of, while I'm at work. And almonds. I mean this is really just a staple in my life. Never know when you need a little pick me up eye lash curler, magic balm it's magical. I put it right here at the top of my cheeks I put it down the bridge of my nose and it's just the most magical thing that you could have in your entire life so everyone needs A little bit of magic in their life. And last but certainly not least, a giant barreled curling iron. I don't know, date night, drinks after work, a little selfie in the middle of the day. Get that iron in your hair. Makes you look, I don't know, beachy? And cool. Although I usually don't look very cool. But beachy? Sure. Now you know all my dirty little secrets that's in my top drawer. Go to [UNKNOWN] for more. See ya. [MUSIC]