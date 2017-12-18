Jessica Alba and Daughter Honor Redefine Twinning on the Red Carpet

It’s safe to say that Jessica Alba’s stunning looks run in the family.

As the pregnant actress stepped out at the Baby2Baby Christmas party on Sunday, looking ready to pop, we were mesmerized by the expectant star’s mini doppelgänger.

Daughter Honor, 9, proved that she gets it from her mama, as the Honest Company entrepreneur and her burgeoning baby bump made an appearance on the red carpet alongside husband, Cash Warren, daughter Haven, 6, and Warren’s mom, Sue Narramore.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

While the preteen appears to already have her own unique sense of style, with a green varsity-style sweater paired with a sequined blue skirt and white tennis shoes, her striking facial features and wavy honey-hued locks are nearly identical to Alba's.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old, who looks like she may be due any day now, opted for a curve-clinging gray slip dress topped with a long crimson cardigan, which complement her wavy blonde locks.

Now, that's how you redefine mother-daughter goals.