Jessica Alba Celebrates Her "Beautiful Life" with Cash Warren in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Fourteen years after kicking off her romance with husband, Cash Warren, Jessica Alba is still as smitten as ever.

On Wednesday, the Honest Company entrepreneur, who welcomed her third child with the actor only a couple of weeks ago, rang in Warren's 39th birthday on social media, taking to Instagram for a trip down memory lane with a ten-part photo gallery that chronicles their relationship's evolution.

“My babe @cash_warren #happybirthday - 2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together,” she began her message alongside a black-and-white shot of the young lovebirds cuddling on a couch.

“2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby,” she continued, as she finished off the slideshow with a sweet snapshot of the sleeping dad of three cradling the couple's newborn son, Hayes.

She concluded: "You are the calm and voice of reason, always keeping things in perspective and seeing the beauty and light in every circumstance. I love you more than words could explain and I’m so proud to be your partner in life."

While 2018 might have blessed the longtime couple with the arrival of their third bundle of joy, Warren and Alba will also be celebrating another very special milestone this year. The new parents—who tied the knot in May 2008—will fete a decade of marriage this summer, and we can't wait to see that social media love fest!