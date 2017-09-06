Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Give Their Daughters Genius Back-to-School Advice

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

I'm not sixteen. I am a grown woman. And I made a career out of playing dress-up for like twenty years. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] I'm Jessica Alba. I started off acting at the age of 12. I founded a company four years ago, called Honest.com, and I wrote a book Book, called The Honest Life, lots of honesty. [LAUGH] When I was a kid, I moved around a lot. My dad was in the military, so I lived on different bases and I had a thick southern accent and I was made fun of left and right. I had a terrible lisp, I was pigeon toed. One of my eyes crossed in a little bit. Awkward, is really the word to describe me, and so I got bullied, I got made fun of, and they would like kick dirt in my lunch and just really rude things like that. The one thing I can say to anyone who is sort of going through that stuff Is they're not gonna be around when you're an adult. All this drama feels like it's so important but literally the day you turn 18, you'll never have to see them again. So, they don't really matter. When I became a mom, almost eight years ago now, it really was my a-ha moment For the first time, I wasn't just thinking about myself. I felt like there was something bigger out there that I was a part of and that was my little baby's life and wanting her to thrive and be happy. And when I looked around on what options family's had out there, I really didn't feel that there was a company. That could give them and deliver the promise of quality ingredients at an affordable price, delivered conveniently to your door. And so that's why I created The Honest Company. And it has to be really cute because it totally needs to be cute. [BLANK_AUDIO] I was not trained to start a business in any way. I really just Followed my heart. Surrounded myself with people who are very smart and experts in their field. I have a lot of drive I guess. I grew up with two women, my grandmother and my mother, who were Incredibly resourceful women. They ran the house. They both worked multiple jobs each and supported the family. And still doing fabulous and beautiful and chic. I guess I had really good role models. The word no was never really an option. Whenever I met any kind of resistance in pursuing my dreams Dreams. It sort of gave me fuel to prove that person wrong. So that's it. I don't know if you can take anything away from this, other than, you should probably have chocolate because it's good. Coloring books are also pretty cool. And like, stop bullying. So lame. Peace. [MUSIC]