Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Give Their Daughters Genius Back-to-School Advice

September 6, 2017 @ 6:45 AM
Summer has officially come to a close, which means it’s time for those memories of late-night ice cream cones, swim sessions, and family barbecues to take a backseat, and get ready for back-to-school season. And, while some parents opted to add math and reading activities to their kids’ schedules during the long break, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren took a more laissez-faire approach.
However, they totally know how to fake it like the best of them, hilariously encouraging their daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, to lie in order to save face with their teachers.
On Tuesday, the proud parents took to Instagram to share photos of the girls posing in their in their first day of school gear, and the genius advice they offered their offspring. “First Day of School!” Warren began to caption a sweet snap of them, dressed in their backpacks.
He continued: “This is how our convo rt before this photo ‘so girls, if your teachers ask...Haven we practiced your reading for 20 mins a day over the summer and Honor we practiced your multiplications. K?’”
“’We can't lie Dad!!’” the dad of two said, mirroring his daughters’ reactions. “’Oh, you certainly can if you like your iPads. Have a great first day! Love you so much’ #parenting101.”
Alba also posted a snap of the pair showing off their new backpacks—Haven’s bag is monogrammed, while Honor’s offers a sleek metallic accent. “First day back at school!” she wrote. “Being preggers and so hot all summer -couldn't be more stoked about Fall. Such a trip I have a 1st and 4th grader!!!! Time seriously flies! And kids in school all day means early bedtime. #momlife.”
RELATED: Jessica Alba and Her Husband Go for a Stroll in Matching Denim Looks
Alba’s early lights off policy and Warren’s fake it till you make it mantra are some important lessons their youngsters will surely carry with them through adulthood. Happy first day of school, Honor and Haven!
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
I'm not sixteen. I am a grown woman. And I made a career out of playing dress-up for like twenty years. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] I'm Jessica Alba. I started off acting at the age of 12. I founded a company four years ago, called Honest.com, and I wrote a book Book, called The Honest Life, lots of honesty. [LAUGH] When I was a kid, I moved around a lot. My dad was in the military, so I lived on different bases and I had a thick southern accent and I was made fun of left and right. I had a terrible lisp, I was pigeon toed. One of my eyes crossed in a little bit. Awkward, is really the word to describe me, and so I got bullied, I got made fun of, and they would like kick dirt in my lunch and just really rude things like that. The one thing I can say to anyone who is sort of going through that stuff Is they're not gonna be around when you're an adult. All this drama feels like it's so important but literally the day you turn 18, you'll never have to see them again. So, they don't really matter. When I became a mom, almost eight years ago now, it really was my a-ha moment For the first time, I wasn't just thinking about myself. I felt like there was something bigger out there that I was a part of and that was my little baby's life and wanting her to thrive and be happy. And when I looked around on what options family's had out there, I really didn't feel that there was a company. That could give them and deliver the promise of quality ingredients at an affordable price, delivered conveniently to your door. And so that's why I created The Honest Company. And it has to be really cute because it totally needs to be cute. [BLANK_AUDIO] I was not trained to start a business in any way. I really just Followed my heart. Surrounded myself with people who are very smart and experts in their field. I have a lot of drive I guess. I grew up with two women, my grandmother and my mother, who were Incredibly resourceful women. They ran the house. They both worked multiple jobs each and supported the family. And still doing fabulous and beautiful and chic. I guess I had really good role models. The word no was never really an option. Whenever I met any kind of resistance in pursuing my dreams Dreams. It sort of gave me fuel to prove that person wrong. So that's it. I don't know if you can take anything away from this, other than, you should probably have chocolate because it's good. Coloring books are also pretty cool. And like, stop bullying. So lame. Peace. [MUSIC]