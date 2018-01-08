Jessica Alba Shares Breastfeeding Selfie with Baby Hayes on Instagram

While the rest of Hollywood got glam for the Golden Globe Awards, Jessica Alba skipped the bash in favor of a casual Sunday at home with her mini leading man.

In a sweet selfie shared to her Instagram stories that evening, the Honest Company co-founder, who welcomed her first son, Hayes, on New Year’s Eve, got real about “mom life.” With a glowing makeup-free complexion and natural waves, the 36-year-old departed from her over-the-top red carpet M.O. while ringing in her first week as a mom of three.

Cradling little Hayes in her arms during a feeding session, the Sin City actress looked tired but happy as she placed a black heart emoji over her breast. “Mom life,” the 36-year-old captioned the sweet snap.

Jessica Alba / Instagram

While Hayes may only be a week old, the adorable tot has already made his debut on Instagram. Just days after giving birth, the proud mom took to the social media app to share a photo of her newborn sleeping, along with a gushing message of gratitude.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro #familyoffive,” she wrote.

We’re looking forward to more mommy-and-son moments from these two in 2018!