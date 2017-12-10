Pregnant Jessica Alba Channels Blair Waldorf at High Tea-Themed Baby Shower

Jessica Alba has officially begun her final countdown to baby in the chicest way possible.

On Saturday, the entrepreneur channeled Gossip Girl’s queen bee Blair Waldorf as she feted the upcoming arrival of her bundle of joy in Beverly Hills surrounded by family and an intimate guest list including Molly Sims and Rachel Zoe.

As she prepares to welcome her third child, a baby boy, the Honest Company co-founder appeared to have taken a leaf from the Upper East Sider’s style book as she dressed her baby bump in a mid-length black suede frock featuring bow ties on the shoulders and a square neckline topped off with a black satin headband featuring a bedazzled buckle.

Cradling her burgeoning belly, the actress looked ready to have breakfast at Tiffany’s as she headed to Laduree for a high tea-themed shower. Her dainty accessories included pearl earrings, vintage-inspired black platform heels, a pearl bracelet, and a small boxy black bag, all paired with a dramatic cat eye and voluminous puffed ponytail.

Xxplosive/Splash News

Taking to Instagram stories throughout the day to share snapshots from her glam bash, the star kept fans up-to-date as she posted photos of her getting ready with her makeup team, posed with her BFFs, and toasted the lavish decor, which included silver and gold balloons as well as a scattering of roses dressing the tables.

As the festivities wrapped up, it was clear that the expectant mother was feeling blessed as she returned to the social media app to pen a sweet message and share the highlights of the afternoon, including a close-up Boomerang of the sweet star-and- moon–themed cake.

“Had the most beautiful baby shower today @ladureeus thank u @pierreantoineny -Of course to @kellysawyer & @cathyalba for Hosting and to all my homegirls n boys who came to shower #babyboywarren -I felt so loved and I love u all to pieces,” she gushed.

Let the countdown begin!