Pregnant Jessica Alba Drapes Her Baby Bump in Shades of Pink

Jessica Alba is nearing her due date for baby No. 3, but she’s not letting her pregnancy slow her down. The expectant star was spotted getting in some holiday shopping on Saturday, looking pretty and polished in shades of pink.

Alba wore a tight-fitting pink dress while shopping on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive with a friend. She paired the sheath with a pink and white striped duster and crossed a personalized pink Madewell crossbody bag ($128; madewell.com) over her chest. The soon-to-be mom of three went casual in a pair of white slip-on sneakers (shop a similar pair here) and accessorized with a pair of brown shades and drop earrings. GAMR / BACKGRID

The soon-to-be mom of three went casual in a pair of white slip-on sneakers (shop a similar pair here) and accessorized with a pair of brown shades and drop earrings.

Alba announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this year, and in October she revealed that she is expecting a boy, her first with hubby Cash Warren. The couple shares two daughters, 9-year-old Honor Marie and 6-year-old Haven Garner.

“#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree,” Alba wrote in hashtags alongside the sweet Instagram post.

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce... 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

We can’t wait to meet her new addition.