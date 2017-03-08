Jeopardy Has a "Becky with the Good Hair" Category and Twitter Can't Handle It

March 8, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Ring the alarm: Jeopardy! has officially tapped Beyoncé’s zealous fan base.

On Tuesday evening, the beloved game show threw the Beyhive a greatly appreciated bone when it unveiled a category entitled “Becky with the Good Hair.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRW8cqKD48C/?tagged=jeopardy

Category on #Jeopardy tonight - “Becky With The Good Hair” 🍋

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

The show’s official Twitter account teased the category a day prior, riling fans with a video of Jeopardy!’s trademark blue screen reading “The Illumi-Naughty,” a parade of animated bees flying across the letters.

The tweet promised: “If you're a member of the Beyhive, you're gonna have the upper hand in today's game!”

https://twitter.com/Jeopardy/status/838886875423125504

Based on the Internet’s reaction to Tuesday’s Yoncé-inspired category, we’re going to call this a major success on Jeopardy!’s part. Whether they’re trying to appeal to a younger demographic, or just can’t ignore the cultural imprint left by HRH Knowles, we’re so here for it.

Scroll down below to experience the wonder of the Beyoncé’s (and Jeopardy!'s) most active fans on Twitter and Instagram.

https://twitter.com/harleyb11/status/839285626944032768

https://twitter.com/coachchrissy13/status/839281854419173376

https://twitter.com/HalfricanTime/status/839269924228984832

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRW3aFJDbql/?taken-by=rcproam31

Who is the black person writing Jeopardy categories? #cantmakethisup #beckywiththegoodhair #jeopardy #hilarious

A post shared by Ralph Cooper (@rcproam31) on

https://twitter.com/sunburnt_rosary/status/839319746071781376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/CurlyMari27/status/839319275424763904

https://twitter.com/AREVALO_NCK/status/839311654139527168

