Jeopardy Has a "Becky with the Good Hair" Category and Twitter Can't Handle It

Ring the alarm: Jeopardy! has officially tapped Beyoncé’s zealous fan base.

On Tuesday evening, the beloved game show threw the Beyhive a greatly appreciated bone when it unveiled a category entitled “Becky with the Good Hair.”

The show’s official Twitter account teased the category a day prior, riling fans with a video of Jeopardy!’s trademark blue screen reading “The Illumi-Naughty,” a parade of animated bees flying across the letters.

The tweet promised: “If you're a member of the Beyhive, you're gonna have the upper hand in today's game!”

https://twitter.com/Jeopardy/status/838886875423125504 If you're a member of the Beyhive, you're gonna have the upper hand in today's game! 🐝 @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/bUZTxDv5ZP — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 6, 2017

Based on the Internet’s reaction to Tuesday’s Yoncé-inspired category, we’re going to call this a major success on Jeopardy!’s part. Whether they’re trying to appeal to a younger demographic, or just can’t ignore the cultural imprint left by HRH Knowles, we’re so here for it.

Scroll down below to experience the wonder of the Beyoncé’s (and Jeopardy!'s) most active fans on Twitter and Instagram.

https://twitter.com/coachchrissy13/status/839281854419173376 Wen u log on Twitter to find out "Becky with the Good Hair" is a category on Jeopardy ..... pic.twitter.com/WC4sOn9TSE — Chrissy (@coachchrissy13) March 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/HalfricanTime/status/839269924228984832 Quickly changed the channel to Jeopardy to see the Becky with the good hair category only to see all the questions were answered pic.twitter.com/Sl5coUUIGw — Austin The Halfrican (@HalfricanTime) March 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/CurlyMari27/status/839319275424763904 Gabourey Sidibe was the answer to Jeopardy's "Becky with the Good Hair" Category, I feel blessed tonight #Empire #BeckyWithTheGoodHair — Squirtle Skwad (@CurlyMari27) March 8, 2017