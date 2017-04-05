Exes Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Reunite and Here Are the Adorable Photos

Now, that's how you run into your ex.

Gifted co-stars and former couple Jenny Slate and Chris Evans called it quits back in February, but have since released a steady stream of compliments about each other. And their reunion at film's premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night was no different: The stars continued to heap on the praise and prove that there are no hard feelings between them.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Fox Searchlight

"[Chris is] just an absolutely, really giving performer and a wonderful actor," the brunette beauty dished while speaking with a reporter for Entertainment Tonight at the event. "It's a delight, a total delight."

The pair were all smiles as they posed for photos together, and when the Avengers star was asked about running into Slate at the event, Evans responded like a perfect gentleman: "It will be great. She's the best."

It should come as no surprise that their reunion was so amicable, as the actor recently called his former love his "favorite human" and gushed that "there's just nothing to not love about her" in a sweet interview with People Magazine.

Slate returned the favor by piling the love on her ex-beau in a recent conversation with Vulture by recounting how he told her she was going to be "one of [his] closest friends" and applauding his "beautiful, big, strong emotions."

Looks like there's nothing but respect between these friendly exes!