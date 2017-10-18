Jennifer Morrison Ditches Her Signature Blonde Hair, Looks Almost Unrecognizable 

Jennifer Morrison shocked fans earlier this year when she announced that after seven seasons she was leaving her longtime TV show Once Upon a Time, and it looks like she has another surprise up her sleeve—only this time in beauty form.

The actress stepped out for Chanel and Tribeca's third annual Through Her Lens luncheon on Tuesday in N.Y.C., but her quintessential blonde hair was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Morrison rocked a flaming bright red bob, and we had to do a double take because we almost didn't recognize her.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

While this is admittedly a drastic change (going shorter and redder in a small span of time is bound to be), it isn't exactly the first time Morrison has played around with her 'do.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

While she is primarily recognized as a blonde, Morrison has indeed gone red before.

Talk about a Hollywood makeover. Maybe now that her stint as Emma on OUAT is behind her, Morrison will keep the fiery color around for a bit longer this time.