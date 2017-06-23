Jennifer Lopez's New Rom-Com Is a Spin on Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan

Is Jennifer Lopez the hardest working woman in show business? We say yes!

She is currently shooting her hit TV show, Shades of Blue, and every Tuesday night, the singer judges superstar performances on World of Dance. And now the actress has revealed that she will officially get back into the movie business.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVqE_omFkKc/?taken-by=jlo #Harlee A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Lopez has starred in some of our favorite romantic comedies of all time—who doesn't love Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner? Well, her forthcoming movie is a take on the former and classic Working Girl, titled Second Act.

In the film, Lopez will play a big box store employee whose life is completely transformed once she shows executives on Madison Avenue that a college degree is nothing without some street saviness.

"There are so many things I love about this project and script," stated Lopez, according to Variety. "People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. Second Act is a story that empowers the every woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams. I am thrilled to partner with STX as they continue to create and empower the female audience."

Lopez is living proof that women really can do it all.