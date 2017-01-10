An Exclusive Peek at Jennifer Lopez's New Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection

"It feels like me, it feels like you—it's the perfect collaboration," Jennifer Lopez concludes in a video that finally, nearly half a year after the announcement, gives us a glimpse into one of the buzziest celebrity-designer partnerships around: her six-piece shoe collection with luxury footwear brand Giuseppe Zanotti. And who can argue with J.Lo?

The under-one-minute clip takes us into the pair's working relationship, which does seem pretty perfect. "That color will be amazing," Lopez says as she points to a swatch of gold leather. "I like the height—it's nice and high, but comfy," she says of a spectacular strappy pair of python knee-high sandals. "A little metal plate with something special," Lopez suggests for a tiny hint of glint at the sole of the shoes.

And the feeling's mutual, too.

“I’ve always loved how Jennifer wears my shoes and admired her innate sense of style,” the Italian shoe designer says in a release. “More than a muse, Jennifer was a great design partner and this collection really represents a strong, sensual, sophisticated woman-just like Jennifer.”

RELATED: See Jennifer Lopez's Best Red Carpet Looks

The Giuseppe x Jennifer collection launches worldwide this month and it boasts design codes from both Zanotti's signature silhouettes and J.Lo's iconic style, with soft suedes, studded crystals, and luxe satin in a chic color palette of grays, pastels, and warm taupes.

“I, like so many other women, love a great pair of shoes,” Lopez says. “Whether I’m walking the red carpet, performing on stage or meeting my girls for lunch on a day off, shoes pull a look together and literally and figuratively lift me up. With Giuseppe, we created an ultra-modern, feminine collection of killer heels, sexy flats, and fashion-forward sneakers. And as you would expect, there’s just the right amount of sparkle.”

Watch the clip above to see the two at work.