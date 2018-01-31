Jennifer Lopez Looks Like a Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe in Flared LWD

Jennifer Lopez has done it again. The 48-year-old singer and actress hit the red carpet to promote the upcoming season of World of Dance, and saying she wowed is an understatement.

For the event, she chose a little white dress by designer Ester Abner. While a LWD can be a safe choice, the design she wore is anything but. The style features a fitted pleated bodice that cinches at her waist before flaring out. Underneath the pleated overlay is another layer and a pair of biker shorts. She basically looks like a modern Marilyn Monroe.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Lopez kept the glamour going pairing the short mini with Jimmy Choo platform heels and hoop earrings from her Jennifer Lopez for Kohl’s collection. She styled her long brown hair in a sleek half-up half-down 'do. Orange lips and peach-tinted cheeks completed her gorgeous look.

Her hosting duties on World of Dance are just the start of her busy schedule. She's currently at the top of Billboard's Latin Charts with her new single "Amor Amor Amor," and her drama Shades of Blue will return later this year.