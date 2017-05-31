Jennifer Lopez Radiates in Red During the World of Dance Premiere

As NBC's World of Dance premiered Tuesday night to much fanfare, with host Jenna Dewan Tatum, Dancing with the Stars talent Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo taking the wheel in the entertaining new series, all eyes were on executive producer and dance aficionado Jennifer Lopez, who scored major points in the style department.

Hough's ballroom dancing moves and electric performances by two of Beyoncé's backup dancers aside, the night's clear winner went to the "Ain't Your Mama" hitmaker. Lopez stole the show in a scarlet Valentino number with a matching red lip, as she sat in the judging panel.

Featuring a high halter neck and a sheer red backless bodice, detailed in strategically placed panels, the crimson number emphasized the mom of two's enviable figure just before it flared out into a romantic ankle-length skirt interlaced with light pink framing at the hem.

When telling the audience, "There's been dance shows, but we wanted to create the Olympics of dance," the former American Idol judge gave a shout out to her own dance background with a ballerina-inspired bun and slipper-like heels from Christian Louboutin. To top off her winning ensemble, J.Lo wore rings from jewelry house H. Stern on her fingers, which were painted in a similar shade of red as her dress.

As viewers tuned in for Tuesday's premiere to see the initial qualifiers, the star also had her own viewing party at home with boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. The star live-tweeted her reactions to the performances and shared a selfie video on Instagram of the Yankees legend, where we can hear him say "Big night!" to his girlfriend.

Catch the new season of World of Dance on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.