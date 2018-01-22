Jennifer Lopez’s Glam Date Night Look Will Take Your Breath Away

Jennifer Lopez gets name-checked on Drake’s new single, “Diplomatic Immunity,” but the star couldn’t seem less bothered by her ex’s attention. The singer stepped out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday with her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and her dreamy date night look is truly breathtaking.

Lopez stunned in a long white cashmere Lilly e Violetta wrap coat with fur trim, which she paired with off-white accessories. Lace-up peep-toe heels (shop similar here), a matching purse, and gold hoop earrings pulled together her ladylike look. The singer slicked her hair back into an updo and highlighted her cheekbones with a bronzed glow.

Splash News

On Friday, Drake shocked the world by referencing his romance with Jennifer Lopez in one of his new singles. “2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J.Lo,” he raps. Despite some cuddled-up selfies, the two never addressed their reported relationship—until Drake now confirmed that it’s definitely over.

Considering Lopez has found love with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, it seems like she has totally moved on from her reported ex-flame.

She even has the chic dinner dates to prove it.