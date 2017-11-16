J.Lo’s Midriff-Baring Versace Outfit Is a Reminder That Leggings Can Be Sexy

Jennifer Lopez clearly steps up her fashion game when she’s traveling internationally.

On Wednesday, the superstar performed at the Air Show Gala in Dubai (how fab!) and though we typically expect her to hit the stage in a feather boa or crystal Zuhair Murad catsuit, she changed it up.

Lopez turned to the house of Versace for a sexy two-piece look that included high-waist leggings and a black leather bejeweled bra, two pieces that harken back to Gianni Versace’s heyday at the helm of the Italian brand in the ‘90s. She styled the outfit with several chain necklaces that feature Versace’s signature Medusa head, and completed the look with a high ponytail.

AP/Shutterstock

AP/Shutterstock

She shared a video on Instagram of herself performing “Get Right,” one of our favorite J.Lo songs ever.

Dubai 2017 💛🖤 @dubaiairports A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

Get Right!! #versace #dubai #letsgetit @dubaiairports #MusicDXB #MustBeDXB A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Dubai tonight!! 🎤🖤💛 @dubaiairports #MustBeDXB #MusicDXB A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

Earlier this week, she turned to Versace again for a backless, body-hugging dress that we loved.

Oh hello.... 💛 @dubaiairports #MusicDXB #MustBeDXB A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:55am PST

She also donned a piece that reminded us of that infamous deep-V dress she wore at the 2000 Grammys.

Keep it coming, J.Lo.