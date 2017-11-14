Jennifer Lopez Wows in a Very Sexy Backless Versace Dress in Dubai

No matter what continent Jennifer Lopez is on, she always brings her fashion A-game. Case in point: Her most recent look for a date night at Nobu in Dubai with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

For their delicious sushi dinner, Lopez wowed, as per usual, in a backless Versace dress. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her showing off the sexy number. "Oh hello.... , " she captioned the 'gram which shows her giving the camera her best smoldering stare. J.Lo finished off the look by pulling her long blonde hair into a dramatic high ponytail.

jlo/instagram

The slinky dress is very reminiscent of the Versace dress she wore in 2000 to the Grammys. Like that gown, the 2017 version is also made of silk and features an eye-catching print. Though the look she wore in 2000 was more part in front than in the back, it's clear that whenever Lopez wears Versace it's a fashion win.

Rodriguez also looked great for their night out. He wore a black blazer and a simple white T-shirt, which complimented Lopez's colorful look perfectly. "With the great Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in Dubai!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Lopez and Chef Nobu.

With the great Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in Dubai! A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

The "Amor Amor Amor" singer is currently in Dubai for a performance at the Autism Rocks Arena on Friday. We can't wait to see what the couple gets up to next.