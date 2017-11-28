Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens Are the Chicest Running Buddies

Vanessa Hudgens is giving Jennifer Lopez a run for her money!

The pair was spotted pounding the pavement in New York City on Monday while filming a jogging scene for their upcoming movie, Second Act. Dressed in a pair of bold patterned leggings, a pink sweatshirt, and a navy bubble vest and beanie, the 48-year-old mother of two appeared to have no problem keeping up with her younger co-star.

Wearing a less colorful version of Lopez's workout gear, but nonetheless chic, Hudgens, 28, appeared to take full advantage of their 20-year age difference, and smiled as she set the pace for the Latin triple threat.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

The romantic comedy stars Lopez as Maya, a big-box store employee who reinvents her life in the hope of proving that street smarts can be just as valuable as a college degree. Lopez serves as a producer on the film, which along with Hudgens, also stars Milo Ventimiglia as Maya's longtime boyfriend and Lopez's IRL bestie, Leah Remini, as her best friend.

Second Act bounds into theaters in 2018.