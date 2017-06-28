J.Lo’s Twins Playing with A-Rod by the Pool Will Melt Your Heart

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez must be taking their romance to the next level, because they’ve added their kids into the equation. Lopez has 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has 12-year-old daughter Natasha and 9-year-old daughter Ella with ex Cynthia Scurtis.

The kiddos have hung out in the past, as evidenced by this adorable snap of the two families hanging out together in the pool. And this past weekend, J.Lo’s twins once again hung out with A-Rod poolside, proving they’ve found a perfect playmate in their mom’s new man.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV5IQUtFP7F/ SWIPE FOR MORE PICS #aboutlastweekend #summertime ☀️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

In a sweet gallery posted to Instagram, J.Lo shared a photo of Max sitting on A-Rod’s chest while Emme looked on smiling.

In another pic in the same gallery, Rodriguez cheeses for the camera while chilling outside in the sun, and the couple’s matching initial mugs can be seen on the table. IMO, when you get to the matching mug stage, that’s when you know it’s real.

The couple recently returned from a “baecation” in France, but for these two lovebirds, it looks like the vacation never ends.