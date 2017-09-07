Jennifer Lopez's Twins Look So Grown Up on Their First Day of Fourth Grade

It’s back-to-school season and no one’s immune from the excitement of a new year—not even Jenny from the Block.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shot from her 9-year-old twins’ first day of fourth grade.

In the adorable photo, Emme and Max stand tall in their school uniforms, grinning at the camera before them. Max looks sharp in a black blazer affixed with a red and yellow crest, beige slacks, and a white dress shirt. By his side stands Emme, clad in a nearly identical blazer and dress shirt, a pale blue pleated skirt, knee-high socks, and a pair of Mary Jane flats.

“So proud of my babies ... #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love,” the superstar captioned her Instagram post.

How grown up do these two look in their uniforms?! Can you believe they’re already in fourth grade?

No doubt about it, this pic is giving J.Lo (and us!) some serious feels.