Jennifer Lopez and Her Twins Are the Cutest Nap Time Cuddle Buddies

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
July 11, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

It’s been a pretty crazy week for J.Lo—scratch that, it’s been a pretty crazy career! After releasing her “Ni Tú Ni Yo” music video on Tuesday morning and fielding the paparazzi basically every day for the past 20 years, the multi-threat deserves a serious break.

Knowing Lopez’s work ethic, it won’t be long before the chart-topping diva springs back into action, but for the moment, Jennifer and her 9-year-old twins are taking a breather.

Minutes after announcing the release of her latest music video, Lopez posted an adorable photo of herself snuggling in bed with her beloved children, Max and Emme, the tops of their heads peeking out from beneath a camel-colored blanket.

“Best start to the day... #coconutsandwich #yummiestfeelingever #twinstagram #twinslove #luckyme,” the Shades of Blue star captioned the cozy snap. Unrelated, but we’re really curious about who took this heartwarming pic—is A-Rod moonlighting as an Instagram boyfriend?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWaPhUjlApn/?taken-by=jlo

Best start to the day... #coconutsandwich #yummiestfeelingever #twinstagram #twinslove #luckyme❤️

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s “Ni Tú Ni Yo” Music Video Is Here, and It’s Peak J.Lo

It’s only Tuesday, but we’re seriously feeling those nap time vibes. If we fall asleep at work, J.Lo’s taking full blame.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top